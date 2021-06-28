WATCH: DeWine signs order to allow compensation for college athletes

The order would prevent Ohio universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.

Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order Monday allowing college athletes in Ohio to earn money off their name, image and likeness after the legislation was wiped out over an attempt by fellow GOP lawmakers to ban transgender girls from participating in high school sports.

DeWine is scheduled to sign the order at 2:30 p.m. He will be joined by State Sen. Niraj Antani, former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones, as well as the presidents of Ohio State University and Cleveland State University.

The order would prevent Ohio universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.

Sen. Antani pushed this legislation through the Senate and onto the House floor Thursday where Republican lawmakers attached an amendment to the bipartisan bill targeting transgender female athletes.

The proposal, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate “separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

In a rare Statehouse outburst, Democratic lawmakers pounded their desks and stood up in opposition as the bill’s sponsor, GOP state Rep. Jena Powell, introduced the amendment.

DeWine immediately criticized the ban on transgender girls. His executive order is a way to work around the Legislature to ensure the athletic compensation issue takes place without getting tied up in the politics of the transgender ban.

Despite that, Antani said he would work to get his version of the bill through by the July 1 deadline to make sure Ohio is competitive with the other big college sports states that will be competing from the same athletic pool of candidates.