California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Thursday making it illegal for men to pull off a condom during sexual intercourse.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco. On Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Newsom signed a law replacing the word "alien" in state law when referring to noncitizens. Newsom said the term is outdated and derogatory. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — California has become the first state to prohibit “stealthing,” or removing a condom without permission during intercourse. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Thursday. It adds the act to the state’s civil definition of sexual battery, making it clear that victims can sue perpetrators, including for punitive damages. 

The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent. 

Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia originally tried to make it a crime in 2017 after a study said acts of stealthing were increasing against both women and gay men. 

Legislative analysts said then that it could already be considered misdemeanor sexual battery, but was rarely prosecuted.

