Brown, Portman at odds concerning federal voting laws

Democrats on Capitol Hill tried to change filibuster rules to pass a voting bill that would supersede some state laws that have gone into effect across the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Ohio’s primary election less than four months away state representatives are at odds.

Wednesday, Democrats on Capitol Hill tried to change filibuster rules to pass a voting bill that would supersede some state laws that have gone into effect across the country that put more steps in place before Americans can vote.

“I see an attempt by democratic leadership to fan the flames of distrust,” Sen. Rob Portman said. “I see an attempt to further divide an already splintered country.”

Republican Sen. Portman says he doesn’t agree with every policy some states have put in place, calling some too restrictive.

He says the filibuster, though, is a tool to be used to bring bipartisan support to matters, not to further the distance between the aisle.

“We’ve got to figure out another path and we’ll continue to work at it,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

Democratic Sen. Brown calls the filibuster outdated and whereas he says all democratic senators in Washington want stronger voter protection, two senators Wednesday night were unwilling to even put a temporary halt on the action.

Ohio is also in the process of possibly changing voter laws.

House Bill 387, if passed, would require voters to have a state-issued ID, eliminate no-excuse absentee voting and prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes. Sen. Brown calls that an overreach.

“It’s gotten to the point with politicians in Columbus think that they want to cherrypick who the voters are, rather than letting voters in Ohio choose their elected officials,” Brown said.

Sen. Portman says identification at the polls is smart, but that’s a matter determined by the states, not the federal government.