Abortion-rights advocates say they have enough signatures to put issue on the ballot

State abortion policies have shifted quickly since the U.S. Supreme Court last year ended a nationwide right to abortion after nearly 50 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is a final push in Columbus to get more signatures in support of an abortion amendment on the ballot.

“We are optimistic that we are not going to just turn in the number of legally required signatures but more than that number,” said Alice Hirsh, development officer ACLU of Ohio.

Abortion rights advocates said if their amendment gets on the ballot, they are confident the people of Ohio will be in their favor.

The amendment would enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution.

“We believe that the people of Ohio are going to respond favorably. There have been multiple polls to ask Ohioans how they feel about this issue and how they would vote,” said Dr. Lauren Beene with Ohio Physician’s for Reproductive Rights.

Those in favor of abortion rights believe by putting the issue on the ballot, they are expressing the greatest freedom people who live in this country have.

“This is the truest form of democracy. The power in the hands of the people to influence our own government,” said Hirsh.

But not everyone wants to see the issue of abortion on the ballot.

Anti-abortion advocates stood on the corner of High and West Broad Street, talking to people about abortion.

“We are going to educate people as much as we can to help them realize what they are doing that it kills a human being,” said Aunalisa Harrison with Created Equal.

Those with the group believe it’s their responsibility to protect children.

“I believe that a nation that kills its children has no future. Figuratively and literally so we need to protect the most innocent among us, and they need to be protected in our laws,” said Mark Harrington, the president of Created Equal.

If the issue is on the ballot in November, Harrington said they are ready to fight.