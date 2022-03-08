Ohio's general election to highlight major differences in candidates

Gov. Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley go face-to-face in the upcoming election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One is the oldest governor to ever serve. The other has never run for state office.

He's 75 years old. She's 46 years old. Their hometowns are less than 40 miles apart. But that's where the similarities end.

Gov. Mike DeWine is competing for his second term. Nan Whaley is looking to become the second Democrat since Ted Strickland to win the governor's race.

The most recent polls conducted in May have DeWine with a big lead.

The Suffolk University poll shows DeWine winning 45% of the vote compared to challenger Nan Whaley with 30%.

"I think this race is still wide open. All of the polls show that Mike DeWine is under 50% even though he has 99% name recognition," said Whaley.

DeWine, unlike Whaley, is pro-choice.

On Wednesday, DeWine was asked if he's interested in discussing exceptions to the state’s abortion law, which has no exception for rape or incest.

"The legislature will hold hearing and we will discuss how best to protect human life so what does that mean, it means it’s open for debate, it will be debated by the people of this state, through the state legislature and I'm not going to say anything more about that," DeWine said.

DeWine has signed legislation that reduces training for people with permitless carry. He supports arming teachers.

Whaley said if elected she'll repeal all of it.

"As governor, I will do everything in my power to reduce gun violence. Mike DeWine won't.”

DeWine recently announced $250 million for the state’s law enforcement agencies. $175 million will go to fight violent crime and another $75 million will go towards the health and wellness of officers.