More than $9 billion in infrastructure funds coming to Ohio

In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway that are in poor condition, according to White House figures.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could see $9.9 billion dollars in federal infrastructure funding to help repair and replace roads, bridges and more under President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In Ohio, there are 1,377 bridges and over 4,925 miles of highway that are in poor condition, according to White House figures.

The White House said each driver in Ohio pays on average $506 a year to drive on bridges and highways that need repair.

10TV wanted to know where the state plans to spend its money and what projects could receive the funding.

In Franklin County, infrastructure funds could go to repair several bridges.

According to the latest bridge survey by the Franklin County Engineers Office, there are no Franklin County bridges closed due to structural deficiencies or in serious or critical condition. However, there are areas of need.

Out of the 374 Franklin County bridges inspected:

47 are over 100 years old.

103 are over 75 years old.

11 Franklin County Bridges are rated in poor condition.

30 are rated in Fair Condition.

The current conditions of the Franklin County bridges are included below:

11 Franklin County Bridges are rated in poor condition.

Chambers Road 0.71 over Tributary (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)



Eiterman Road 0.75 over South Fork Indian Run



Frank Road 7.31 over Early Run



Harrisburg-Georgesville Road 2.83 over Big Darby Creek



Hempstead Road 1.29 over Tributary (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)



Olentangy River Road 11.40 over Carhart Ditch (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)



Pontius Road 2.26 over Muddy Run



Reese Rd 0.23 over Big Walnut Creek



Schleppi Road 0.60 over Tributary of Rocky Fork



Schleppi Road 0.97 over Tributary of Rocky Fork (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)



Winchester Pike 0.87 over Georges Creek (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)

30 Franklin County Bridges are rated in fair condition.

Brand Road over North Fork Indian Run

Roberts Road over Clover Groff

Roberts Road over Tributary of Big Darby Creek

Hoover Road over Tributary of Plum Run

Old Haughn Road over Spintlinger Ditch

Haughn Road over Haughn Creek

Columbus Street over Grove City Creek

Marlane Drive over Marsh Run

Vause Road over Tributary of Big Walnut Creek

Hart Road over Whims Ditch

Dempsey Road over Spring Run

Harrisburg-Georgesville Road over Tributary of Big Darby Creek

Geirich Road over Tributary of Big Darby Creek

Georgesville-Wrightsville Road 1.03 over Tributary of Big Darby Creek

Georgesville-Wrightsville Road 1.59 over Tributary of Big Darby Creek

Ebright Road over Coble Bowman Ditch

Oregon Road over Big Run

Gender Road over Georges Creek

Wright Road over Georges Creek

Winchester Pike over Big Walnut Creek

Gender Road over Powell Ditch

Lancaster Avenue over French Run

Alton & Darby Creek Road over Clover Groff

Morse Road over Alberry Ditch

Agler Road over Alum Creek (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)

Mifflin Boulevard over Mason Run

Armuth Road over Mason Run

West North Broadway over Olentangy River

Olentangy River Road over Linworth Run (Rehabilitated/replaced in 2022)

Lockbourne Road over Tributary of Big Walnut Creek

Franklin County plans to apply for grant funding to construct permanent facilities to house the Division of Refuse Collection’s two new Waste and Reuse Convenience Centers proposed in Mayor Ginther’s 2023 operating budget.

The centers will allow residents to drop off trash, bulk items, recyclables, food and yard waste materials and waste that is hard to dispose of.

Refuse Collection will staff the facilities to assist residents and sort, separate and store captured materials. The centers are targeted to open this summer with temporary facilities to get the program started and allow the test of best practices.

Columbus plans to use federal funding to support the LinkUS high-speed rapid transit program which provides transportation solutions for a variety of age groups.

The goal is to have it in place in the next decade.

Columbus is also seeking more than $12 million from the Safe Streets For All grant to achieve the Vision Zero Columbus goal of ending fatalities on city streets.

The grant will fund infrastructure safety improvements to Livingston Avenue in the Driving Park neighborhood for all modes of travel. The project is in the design phase.

Columbus is also looking to use its share of the money to expand access to EV charging stations.

ODOT said it will continue to pursue every available dollar it can, but it’s too early to say what the final figure will be.

ODOT also said the $9.9 billion dollars Ohio is expected to receive is not all new money. Most of the money is what the state already receives.