8 finalists chosen for open Columbus City Council position, public hearing scheduled for January

The finalists' names have been submitted to the City Clerk for consideration and will be put up for a vote on Jan. 9.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus City Council narrowed down their search for a vacancy to eight finalists on Wednesday.

The finalists' names have been submitted to the City Clerk for consideration and will be put up for a vote on Jan. 9.

The vacancy was created by Council President Pro Tempore Elizabeth Brown's announcement of resignation. Brown is moving on to serve as president and CEO of the YWCA Columbus.

Among those chosen as a finalist was:

Charity Martin-King

Densil Porteous

Eli Bohnert

Ilhan Dahir

Kelly Lombardo-Matthews

Lucy Gettman

Mitchell J. Brown

Olubunmi Adekanbi

The Council has planned to meet and host a public hearing on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. where they will hear testimony from the public about the finalists. Finalists have also been invited to speak, although it is not required, according to a release from the city.

Members of the public who wish to provide testimony, either in-person or digitally via WebEx, are asked to email ZGDavidson@Columbus.gov with the subject line “Speaking at Vacancy Public Hearing” by noon on Jan. 3. Written testimony may also be emailed to ZGDavidson@columbus.gov.

After the hearing concludes, the city council will enter into an executive session to discuss what they heard.

Council members are expected to nominate applicants for the vacancy and vote to appoint their newest member during their Jan. 9 meeting.