Police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting inside St. Ann's ER

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Newly released body camera footage shows the events that unfolded when a man was shot and killed during an altercation with police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police released the footage on Wednesday, two days after 27-year-old Miles Jackson was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Columbus police and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital security.

Documents released from CPD detail a timeline of the altercation that eventually led to Jackson’s death.

According to those documents, police were called to the hospital shortly before 12:15 p.m. for reports of a “wanted subject,” later identified as Jackson.

Westerville police said Jackson, who was at the hospital being treated for a medical issue, had warrants out for domestic violence weapons charges.

Footage shows CPD officers Andrew Howe and Ryan Krichbaum preparing Jackson to be taken to the Franklin County Jail. As officers search Jackson’s pockets, Officer Kirchbaum is heard saying, ‘Get his arms behind his back right now,’” and a struggle between the officers and Jackson ensues.

In additional footage, Krichbaum can be heard saying, ‘Get his arm, get his arm, he’s got a gun,’ then, ‘Let go! Give me your hand!’”

At one point in the video, Jackson is heard saying, “I’m giving it to you man.’”

As the video progresses, Howe calls for hospital security and Krichbaum tases Jackson, who continues to resist while on the ground. Jackson’s gun is fired.

According to a timeline from CPD, officers and security ordered Jackson to drop the gun and put his hands up at least 85 times.

Officers deployed an additional taser before another shot was fired, followed by a series of gunshots, which can be heard in the video. Officers are then heard calling for medics to assist Jackson.

An initial investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed that Jackson was armed with a gun and fired shots.