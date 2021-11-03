Police pursuit in Mansfield ends in deadly crash

Mansfield police say the situation started with a fight on Sycamore Street.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Mansfield police responded to a call about a fight involving three men in the 200 block of Sycamore Street. Investigators say during the fight, one of the men hit another man in the face with a tire iron and a possible suspect drove away from the area in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

Officers found the suspect's truck speeding down Bowman Street. The driver refused to stop and at one point, rammed one of the Mansfield police cruisers. Police chased the driver throughout the rural areas of Northern Richland County. The driver crashed near Plymouth Springmill Road and Bistline Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is helping in the investigation into this crash.

OSHP identified the driver as 37-year-old Randy Heater Jr., of Mansfield. OSHP says Heater drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The truck flipped and Heater, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Richland County Sheriff's Office, Shelby Police Department and Plymouth Police Department also helped in responding to this situation.

Per department the three Mansfield police officers involved in the chase are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.