The crash happened at the intersection of Gemini Place and Lyra Drive just after 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

An officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Polaris Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Dispatchers told 10TV that a Columbus police cruiser collided with a truck at the intersection of Gemini Place and Lyra Drive just after 5:10 p.m.

Police said an officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.