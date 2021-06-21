Police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

Faith Robinson was last seen Monday morning near West Mound Street and Whitehorn Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

The Columbus Division of Police said 14-year-old Faith Robinson has been found and is safe.

Original Story

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Faith Robinson was last seen Monday morning near West Mound Street and Whitehorn Avenue.

She is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Robinson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a hand in the shape of a peace sign on the front, as well as gray yoga pants, and gray/white Jordan tennis shoes.