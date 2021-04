Arana Knuckles was last seen leaving her home in the area of East 22nd Street and Grasmere Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help locating a 10-year-old who went missing Monday morning.

Police say Aarana Knuckles left her home in the area of East 22nd Street and Grasmere Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

She was wearing a flower print T-shirt and a black, leather jacket wrapped around her waist.

Knuckles is 4 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.