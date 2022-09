A dispatcher tells 10TV the father called police to report the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher.

The victim was taken to OSU East in critical condition.

A dispatcher tells 10TV the father called police to report the shooting.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.