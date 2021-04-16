x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

News

Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing woman at Bob Evans in NE Ohio

Richard James Nelson is chagred with aggravated murder.
Credit: Canton Police Department
Richard James Nelson mugshot.

CANTON, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a domestic incident inside a Bob Evans restaurant in northeast Ohio has been arrested, police said Friday.

WKYC reports the shooting happened at the restaurant located on Lesh St. NE in Canton, Ohio.

The victim, identified by police as 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Roger, was taken to a nearby hospital and died there as a result of her injuries.

Police identified 54-year-old Richard James Nelson as the suspect in the shooting. He is in custody and charged with aggravated murder.