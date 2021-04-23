Police: 2 Ohio State students robbed near campus

The two robberies took place within roughly 30 minutes of one another.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating two separate reports of Ohio State students being robbed near campus on Friday.

The first robbery took place around noon near Iuka Park, according to a neighborhood safety notice from the university.

The student told police two unknown males tackled him and took off with his cell phone. Roughly an half an hour later, officers responded to reports of a second robbery near the 200 block of E. 15th Ave, just south of where the first incident was reported.

There, another Ohio State student told police three unknown males on bicycles stole his earbuds, then took off westbound through an alley.