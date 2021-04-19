Police: 13-year-old boy injured when suspect shoots into west Columbus home

The shooting happened just after 1:50 a.m. Monday on North Warren Avenue, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was injured when a suspect shot into a home in west Columbus Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the suspect walked up to the house on North Warren Avenue near Grace Street and fired six shots into the back of the home just after 1:50 a.m.

The boy was in his bedroom and was shot in his back, police said.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said witnesses were not able to provide a suspect description.