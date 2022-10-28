Police: 1 person dead, officer hurt in I-70 WB crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person is dead and a police officer was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. Dispatchers described the officer's condition as stable.



The crash happened early Friday morning on I-70 WB near I-71 and SR 315 near downtown Columbus.



At last check, I-70 WB was closed. The ramps from I-71 and SR 315 to I-70 WB were also shut down.



