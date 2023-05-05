Grocery store employee goes viral after helping change curbside customer's tire

The photo shows Texas H-E-B employee Ricardo Muniz helping a woman change her flat tire.

PLEASANTON, Texas — A photo of a grocery store employee's good deed is going viral for the best reasons!

The photo shows Pleasanton H-E-B employee Ricardo Muniz helping a woman change her flat tire. The woman had pulled in to get her curbside groceries when the tire went flat. Muniz says he went to his car and got his jack to help replace her tire.

The kind gesture has touched many people on social media, with the post getting thousands of likes, comments and shares.

"I had just arrived to work a little before this had happened. This elderly woman was my second order of the day," Muniz told KENS 5.

He says when the woman asked him to help her with her flat tire, he didn't hesitate to jump into action.

GOOD DEED OF THE DAY!!! Sandwichones Harlingen posted that they saw this young man providing REAL Curbside service

NOTE: The above post says the incident happened in Brownsville, but has been clarified that it happened in Pleasanton.

"Then I went to my manager to ask for permission to help this woman and my manager told me 'yes and Ricky, I’m so proud of you because you do the right thing'," Muniz said.

He said he actually put his jack into his car the day before this happened.

"I honestly felt like it was a blessing to me and this woman. I believe people cross paths for a reason. Because, I had no idea I would show up to work to help this woman with her flat tire," Muniz said.

This was just the type of act of kindness to touch hearts across social media. The reaction was that of admiration.

Monica DeLuna-Arguello on Facebook said: "Awww that’s too sweet. I would have gone inside and ask for his manager. Employee of the day, week or year recognition."

Sylvia Villarreal Flores on Facebook said: "Yes, he’s definitely one of God’s Angels. Sending blessings to him."