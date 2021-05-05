Patient leaves anonymous letter for nurse giving vaccine at The Schott

Stephanie Ferimer says the woman receiving the vaccine from her also was wearing black that day in honor of those lost to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stephanie Ferimer has been a nurse for more than two decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic was still something new, a challenge so many healthcare workers were unprepared to face.

She works at The Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, so she escaped being on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients. But she is getting the chance to help those get to the other side of this pandemic by administering the vaccine.

“It’s really been very rewarding to give these injections, but also, the patients are very appreciative of what we’ve been doing for them, and I will say, at OSU there, they have always been trying to make improvements to make it flow better, to make it better for the staff that are working there, better for our patients that come through, so I’ve always been very thankful that they’ve worked so hard to make it work so well,” said Ferimer.

During a single shift, she could give around 40 injections, so she likely doesn’t remember every patient. But one still stands out from back on March 16.

“My patient sat down at my table, and she handed this [note] to me, and I said, well, may I open it now, should I open it,” Ferimer recalled. “And she said, ‘sure, if you want to.’ So I read it, and it was just lovely. She was just so appreciative and talked about people who were around me that were doing this great job to help them get their injections, get us all back to normal hopefully in society. Also, for the people who have lost their lives, she was wearing black that day to recognize that as well.”

Ferimer does not recall the patient’s name, but she wanted to make sure to share it with the leaders at The Schott and OSU Wexner Medical Center. And that letter made it to Twitter on Tuesday.

This card was given to one of our vaccinators at @TheSchott. We couldn't have said it better ourselves - thank you to everyone who works to help us get vaccines into arms. You are every day heroes. ❤️ #InThisTogetherOhio #ShotsAtTheSchott pic.twitter.com/LYNMiG4aK1 — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) May 4, 2021

“If she’s out there, just know that it was passed on and shared with many to know how much she meant to all of us and shared that,” Ferimer said.

The letter read:

To my vaccination specialist – I want to express my heartfelt thank you for what you are doing. Your bravery and dedication far exceeds that of most people! For every person who has disparaged the vaccine, there are many more of us who believe in science and that getting vaccinated is our civic duty and the only path back to normal. I am dressed all in black today to honor those who weren’t as lucky as I am today. Thank you for being an everyday HERO!