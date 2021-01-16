OSHP: 14-year-old dies following crash in Perry County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A 14-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Perry County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on State Route 93 just outside Shawnee.

According to OSHP, a man was driving south on State Route 93 in a black 2006 Hyundai Tuscon when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and flipped over. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The 14-year-old was riding in the backseat of the car without a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The teenager, who has not been identified, died.

A male passenger, who was riding in the front seat of the car, was also treated for minor injuries.