Oreo announces release of first-ever rainbow cookies

Oreo is honoring its partnership with PFLAG with the release of rainbow Oreos.
Credit: OREO
These limited-edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies were released in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oreo has announced a colorful new release in celebration of love. 

On Friday, America's most beloved cookie announced it was releasing rainbow Oreo cookies. 

'We're proud to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with PFLAG. Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow Oreo Cookies!" 

The colorful cookies are part of Oreo's #ProudParent campaign: "a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth." 

As part of the initiative, Oreo has released a short film: 

The brand also plans to give the rainbow cookies to the first 10,000 people who participate in the campaign by sharing a photo on Instagram of what allyship means to them.

Participants must be at least 13 years old and live in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. 

