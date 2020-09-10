Oreo announces release of first-ever rainbow cookies

Oreo is honoring its partnership with PFLAG with the release of rainbow Oreos.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oreo has announced a colorful new release in celebration of love.

On Friday, America's most beloved cookie announced it was releasing rainbow Oreo cookies.

We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with @PFLAG 🏳️‍🌈 Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies! pic.twitter.com/Sg5U6Q7sTb — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020

'We're proud to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with PFLAG. Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow Oreo Cookies!"

The colorful cookies are part of Oreo's #ProudParent campaign: "a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth."

As part of the initiative, Oreo has released a short film:

A loving world starts with a loving home. Watch OREO's new film #ProudParent — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 8, 2020

The brand also plans to give the rainbow cookies to the first 10,000 people who participate in the campaign by sharing a photo on Instagram of what allyship means to them.

Here’s how:

1️⃣ Join OUR #ProudParent campaign and share a photo of what allyship means to you. Whatever it is, we love to see it!

2️⃣ Post your photo on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent + #Giveaway and tag @OREO. Don’t forget to follow @OREO too. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020