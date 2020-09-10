Oreo announces release of first-ever rainbow cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Oreo has announced a colorful new release in celebration of love.
On Friday, America's most beloved cookie announced it was releasing rainbow Oreo cookies.
'We're proud to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with PFLAG. Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow Oreo Cookies!"
The colorful cookies are part of Oreo's #ProudParent campaign: "a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth."
As part of the initiative, Oreo has released a short film:
The brand also plans to give the rainbow cookies to the first 10,000 people who participate in the campaign by sharing a photo on Instagram of what allyship means to them.
Participants must be at least 13 years old and live in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.