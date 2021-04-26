OhioHealth to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting April 27

The health care provider will offer walk-in appointments for the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Soon, you won’t need an appointment in order to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at OhioHealth.

The health care provider will offer walk-in appointments for the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday.

The services will be offered through Friday at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus on 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, according to a release. The vaccine will be available to anyone 16 and older, provided they bring identification that shows their name and age.

Patients below the age of 18 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the release from OhioHealth.

A separate walk-in clinic will also be offered at OhioHealth’s Ontario vaccination clinic.