Ohioans in Washington D.C. during Capitol riot talk about their experiences

Several Ohioans talked with 10TV about their experiences in D.C. on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The nation is still on edge with what happened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“There were probably 30 buses that went from Ohio. On the PA turnpike, literally, you just saw cars with Trump signs and Trump bumper stickers,” said Tom Zawistowski, he’s president of the group We the People Convention.

He told 10TV, there were roughly more than a million people at President Trump’s rally Wednesday.

The group was there protesting the election results.

Zawistowski told us they were near the Washington Monument, and once the rally got closer to the end, the president urged people to let their voices be heard.

“It was really simple, he said you guys need to go to the Capitol and let them know that you guys want them to differ this,” said Zawistowski.

Moments before, the president said at the rally,” We’re going to walk down, I think right here we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” said the President.

Among those at the rally marching to the Capitol, another Ohioan, Melinda Brown.

She sent us pictures that showed us just a fragment of how many people were there.

“It was just too much chaos. Honestly, we didn’t even know what was going on. Our phones were jammed I could not send anything out, I couldn’t let my family know I was safe,” said Brown.

Both told us they didn’t storm into the building, but Zawistowski had spoken with people who did.

“Now they’re going to be charged, and we understand that, and I’ve told them you know, you did the deed you’re going to have to pay for that. What happened is not good. You don’t want people breaking through police barriers, you don’t want people dying,” said Zawistowski.