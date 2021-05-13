Ohio University president announces plans to step down, continue on as faculty

Ohio University's president says he plans to step down, but will stay on and teach.

ATHENS, Ohio — The president of Ohio University has announced his plans to step down at the end of June, adding he will continue to teach at the university.

Dr. M. Duane Nellis will end his four-year tenure on June 30, according to a release from the university, but will remain on as faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences department.

“I am excited to continue my service to this great University as I return to the work that brought me in to higher education – my passion for working with students through teaching, research and service,” Nellis said.

According to the release, Nellis has spent 11 years as a university president, four of which were spent at OU, and has four decades of experience in higher education under his belt.

During his time as OU president, Nellis played a role in leading the campus community through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the transition to virtual learning.

“President Nellis has been a collaborative, smart, gracious leader who was always focused on ensuring the University was well positioned to serve students today and in the years to come,” said Board Chairwoman Janelle Coleman.