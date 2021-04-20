Ohio University graduate dies saving 2 children from rip current in North Carolina

Jessica Embry, a high school orchestra teacher, is credited with helping save the children's lives.

KURE BEACH, N.C. — An Ohio University graduate, who was a North Carolina orchestra teacher, died after saving two children who were struggling in the ocean.

Police in Kure Beach, just south of Wilmington said they received calls about two children caught in a rip current in the ocean on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

Jessica Embry was one of several bystanders who went into the ocean to bring the children to shore.

Police said Embry became distressed and despite life-saving measures taken onshore, she died at the scene.

Police said Embry and the other rescuers saved the children's lives.

Embry graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor of music in 2003 and a master of music in 2005.

She was an orchestra teacher at Eugene Ashley High School in Wilmington.

“There are no words I can offer to express how profound this loss is for our school and community," said school principal Patrick McCarty. “I struggle to speak about this incident to others because of the type of person Jessica Embry was personally and professionally."

She started a group called "United Sound" which paired special needs students with her orchestra class. This gave the students the opportunity to learn to play music.

"Ms. Embry’s impact was profound and she will be greatly missed by all," McCarty said.

“She approached every day as a challenge to be a better person and to help more people in the process. She will be greatly missed," said New Hanover County Schools Lead Arts Director Jacki Booth.

Embry worked with New Hanover County Schools since 2010, with nearly nine of those years at Eugene Ashley High School.