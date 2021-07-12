Ohio Task Force One to return this week as recovery efforts wind down at Surfside condo collapse site

Team members will begin the return to Ohio on Tuesday, and are set to arrive Thursday afternoon.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Members of Ohio Task Force One will return home on Thursday, two weeks after they were sent to aid search and rescue efforts following the fatal condo collapse in Florida.

At least 90 people have died as a result of the 12-story building’s collapse that took place in Surfside on June 24. Days after the deadly incident, Ohio Task Force One was called to assist crews searching for survivors in the rubble.

Those team members will begin to demobilize on Tuesday, and are set to return to Ohio Thursday afternoon.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” said Team PIO Phil Sinewe with OTF1. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team's efforts.”

Search efforts at the collapse site shifted from a rescue to recovery mission on July 7, when Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and responding emergency workers announced there was no chance of finding survivors.