Ohio Senior Assistant Attorney General cited for leaving two Upper Arlington crashes on same morning

Jodi Bair is on leave from the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — An Ohio Senior Assistant Attorney General was cited in two crashes, minutes apart on the same morning in Upper Arlington.

According to a police report, a driver told officers he was heading southeast on Cambridge Boulevard and getting ready to turn left onto Waltham Road when he was hit by a black truck, causing minor damage, around 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The driver who was hit told police he had the green light and the other driver, identified in the report as Jodi Bair, had a red light and she did not stop.

Police wrote in the report Bair then left the scene.

Another crash was reported four minutes later.

According to a police report, a driver was headed west on Guilford Road, turning left into a parking lot, when Bair hit the car while trying to pass on the left.

The driver got out of the car but Bair was leaving the area.

Officers said they went to Bair's home and noted they saw the truck involved in the crashes.

When her husband answered the door, he told police Bair used the truck that morning.

Bair told police said she did not recall the last time she drove, according to the report.

The cases are being handled by the Upper Arlington Mayor's Court.

According to court records, Bair was issued a misdemeanor citation in both crashes for leaving the scene.

She is also facing two minor misdemeanor citations - for not stopping at a stoplight in the first crash and for not having reasonable control of her vehicle in the second crash.

She refused to sign the citations, according to the police report.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office website, Bair works as a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Public Utilities Section.

She worked in that section from 1994-2004 before working for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio up until 2014 as an assistant director and director.

She worked as the assistant consumers' council until 2017, when she returned to the Ohio Attorney's General's Office.

A spokesperson confirmed she is on leave.

No one was hurt in either crash.