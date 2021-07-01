Sen. Sherrod Brown says he supports invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump

Senator Brown released a statement early Thursday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D) has released a statement supporting the recent calls to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office.

The Ohio lawmaker sent out a release on Thursday morning voicing his support and echoing the cries of dozens of his Democratic colleagues in Congress following the Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol during the Electoral College certification.

"Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won. We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country," Brown writes of the events.

The protests, carried out by angry pro-Trump supporters looking to overturn the results of the election, caused widespread chaos in the Nation's capital and prompted the city's mayor to institute a 6 p.m. curfew in the metro area.

Senator Brown argues in his statement that it is through the President's own words and actions that his supporters were enabled to carry out the damage.

"The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day," Brown wrote on Thursday. "And in 13 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office and begin the work to bring out the best in our nation rather than the worst, supported by a Democratic Senate."

I am calling on the cabinet and vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/tilP7y24jk — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 7, 2021