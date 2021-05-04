Ohio Primary Election Results: May 4, 2021

The polls have closed and results are trickling in for Ohio’s May 4 primary election.
This election, voters were asked to weigh in on key issues, including a proposed community center and several school levies that are up for consideration.
Here's where to find election results as they're updated in your county:
Voters are faced with a $7.35 million levy for the Franklin Township Police District and several school levies, including in Lakewood Local School District, Madison-Plains Local School District and Pickerington Local School District.
Pickerington Local School District is asking residents for a proposed bond of $2.9 million that would help fund a new junior high school and expansion to the Pickerington High School Central.
Franklin County voters are also tasked with deciding if Upper Arlington needs a new community center. The proposed center would come at no additional cost to taxpayers.