Ohio Primary Election Results: May 4, 2021

Voters were asked to weigh in on key issues, including a proposed community center and several school levies that are up for consideration.

The polls have closed and results are trickling in for Ohio’s May 4 primary election.

This election, voters were asked to weigh in on key issues, including a proposed community center and several school levies that are up for consideration.

Here's where to find election results as they're updated in your county:

Pickerington Local School District is asking residents for a proposed bond of $2.9 million that would help fund a new junior high school and expansion to the Pickerington High School Central.