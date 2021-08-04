Officers shoot, kill man during hours-long barricade incident in Richland County

The sheriff's office said a man threatened officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant at the home.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Officers attempting to serve a warrant in Richland County ended up dealing with an hours-long barricade situation that left a suspect dead.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, units from multiple departments were called to the 3300 block of Peterson Road in Mifflin Township to serve a search warrant.

According to deputies, the warrants were issued after a previous confrontation with the suspect in July.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home when units attempted to get inside.

Units tried to negotiate with the man but were forced to use pepper gas but that was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office.

The Allied Special Operations Response Team (ASORT) eventually gained entry into the home through the back while the suspect was on the front deck.

The man then went back inside the home after hearing ASORT come inside and threatened the officers, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said two officers attempted to take the suspect down by non-lethal means but then shot the suspect.

Paul Webb, Jr., an 8-year police veteran at the Mansfield Police Department and Rod Roose, a 10-year police veteran at the Ontario Police Department shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.