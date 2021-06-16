Officer-involved shooting in Mansfield leaves officer, suspect injured

According to police, the officer eventually caught up to the suspect, at which point a struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly pulled a gun.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Mansfield police officer was injured and a shooting suspect hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Richland County on Wednesday.

Mansfield police first responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Johns Avenue shortly before 6:15 p.m.

There, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital, and his condition remains unknown, according to Mansfield police.

An early investigation led officers to a person who was driving a vehicle that matched the suspect’s description. According to the release, Officer Jordan Moore attempted to stop the suspect near W. 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue, but the suspect fled, initiating a police pursuit.

At one point, the suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and continued to run on foot. According to police, Moore eventually caught up to the suspect, at which point a struggle ensued and the suspect allegedly pulled a gun.

Moore reportedly fired his weapon in response, striking the suspect, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Moore suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized, according to the release. He has since been placed on administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation takes over the investigation.