Off-duty deputy drowns trying to help child in Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore — A Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy died after she fell into the water at Foster Reservoir while attempting to help a child.



Courtney Couch, 36, was a seven-year veteran of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. She had worked in corrections security, court transport and patrol.



On Sunday, July 25, Couch was with her family at Foster Reservoir. She was paddle boarding and fell into the water attempting to help a child. She did not resurface for several minutes and swimmers began searching for her as others called authorities. She was rescued by swimmers and brought her to the surface and to paramedics.



Life-saving measures were administered but she did not survive.



The Lane County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook that Couch was a mother to a son, and Army veteran and was beloved by her coworkers.