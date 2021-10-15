Police in Michigan find 10 dogs locked inside U-Haul at Meijer parking lot

The family says the dogs were left inside the truck due to a “string of unfortunate circumstances.”

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Police in Norton Shores are investigating the circumstances that led to a U-Haul truck being left in a Meijer parking lot with 10 dogs locked inside.

A store employee was concerned about where the truck was parked and that it hadn’t moved for several hours. Police approached the vehicle and heard several dogs bark from inside.

According to police, Pound Buddies was called to help secure the dogs and to assess their health.

"My co-worker and I were just leashing dogs and it just seemed like every time we reached in and leashed a dog, there was another one and another one,” said Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson. “We were very pleasantly surprised they were all adequate weights, they were all in good condition. They are very socialized and very friendly dogs.

“They are very nervous right now, I'm sure that was a very traumatic experience for them.”

The owners of the pups have made contact with Pound Buddies. 13 ON YOUR SIDE was told the dogs were left inside the truck due to a “string of unfortunate circumstances.” Pound Buddies is working with the family to resolve those circumstances before returning the dogs to their care.

