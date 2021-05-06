No answers and no justice: Relatives of homicide victims urge gun violence to end

Two women share their heartache and their messages for those who are involved with gun violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At 19 years-old Sequoya Carpenter had to bury her mother.

"How would you feel if it was your mother in this ground right now that you will never be able to see again," she said. "I can never be able to see my mom again."

Last month her mother was in the wrong place at the wrong time, shot and killed while she was driving.

Now she has a message for anyone involved in gun violence:



"I feel like comprehension and understanding is the key that we need to get to people my age because you can tell someone all day killing someone is wrong you can go to jail but as long as they don't comprehend the consequences,” said Carpenter. “They don't care it will never get through someone's brain until they comprehend that."

“That’s my mom, right there.” This Mother’s Day will not be the same for Sequoya Carpenter. She wants those who are responsible for recent gun violence - especially the shooting that killed her mom - to understand the consequences of their actions. Her message tonight at 6 #10TV pic.twitter.com/SeAkhEunyI — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 6, 2021

"I don't feel too hopeful to get the answers,” said Satara Corley, of Columbus. “And I think in my own heart I've had to accept it.”

Corley doesn't know Sequoya Carpenter, but she knows her pain. Corley lost her little sister -- 14 year-old Indiah -- to gun violence in Columbus last summer.

“I think internally I've accepted it because I know how the streets operate,” said Corley.



Corley used to work as a chaplain doing outreach efforts for youth at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.



"I have a deep passion for youth who are in the system who commit crime and what they're up against but at the same time it's painful and difficult when your family member becomes the victim,” she said.



She said in her time doing that work she met with hundreds of young offenders and for them, a lot of the trouble, started at home.



"When you are witnessing abuse in your household or you don't have food to eat or whatever else it is it makes you – it encourages you to turn to the streets,” she said.



For Sequoya, she hopes anyone involved with gun violence will find a purpose.

In the long term hers is to become a law enforcement officer.