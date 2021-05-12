New Albany candle facility looking to fill 400 positions as peak production season nears

Peak production season for Alene Candles takes place each summer, as the company braces for a high volume of orders ahead of the holidays.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A nationally known candle company is ramping up for this summer’s peak production season, and is looking to fill over 400 positions at its New Albany facility.

While many businesses took a hit during the pandemic, Alene Candles saw an increase in demand with stay-at-home orders in effect.

“With more people working from home, we produced more candles over the course of last year than we did in all of 2019,” said Rodney Hall, the manufacturer’s president and CEO. “We are projected to carry this momentum through the summer and upcoming holiday season, requiring significant growth for our team.”

The company is looking to fill 300 seasonal positions over the course of the next two months, and an additional 100 full-time positions year round, according to a release.

Shifts will consist of three, 12-hour work days a week, followed by four consecutive days off. Additionally, Alene Candles says it has increased wages for employees who were previously working 40 hours a week to make up for lost hours.

Peak production season for Alene Candles takes place each summer, as the company braces for a high volume of orders ahead of the holidays.

The company briefly shut its facility down in 2020 to aid with PPE production. Despite this, Alene Candles still saw an increase in production in comparison to the previous year, according to the release.

“We have always been committed to supporting our team members and have incorporated additional workplace enhancements and benefits to enable us to produce best-in-class candles for our retailers nationwide,” said Hall.