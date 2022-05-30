11-year-old who survived Uvalde massacre struggles to deal in aftermath

Miah Cerrillo, 11, was in the room when 19 of her classmates and two of her teachers were killed last week at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas — Miah Cerrillo is a true survivor.

When she was 3, she had a tumor in her stomach. She survived that.

But what she endured last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is already affecting her in ways that are beyond imaginable.

Unimaginable trauma

Miah is 11. She was in the classroom where 19 of her peers and two of her teachers were killed by a gunman last Tuesday.

Her parents said the brave girl smeared blood on herself and pretended to be dead as she waited for help to arrive. They don't want to be identified.

She's still traumatized. Her parents said she's haunted by the tragedy and they're scrambling to find her the help she needs.

"She actually took her teacher's cell phone and ... was calling (for help). She kept saying the shooter is in her classroom," her father said.

"Her teacher was blocking the kids," her mother said.

Miah witnessed the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The day has left her living in fear.

How she survived

"They killed one of her friends right next to her. She tried helping her but she was gone. She got her blood, smeared it on her ... pretended she was dead to save her life," the girl's father said.

Her parents said they waited outside the school for what seemed like an eternity. That's when they finally saw their little girl coming out of the school with an officer.

"She was covered with blood," her mother said. "Our main concern (was) is she OK? Is she hurt?"

Miah was taken to an area hospital with bullet fragments in her back. Even though she made it out alive, her parents said their once happy, cheerful daughter has been ripped away from them.

The aftermath

"She is scared ... Anything will set her off. She thinks he is out to get her," her mother said.

Not only was her innocence and happiness taken, but she also lost her classmates and friends.

"She'll be, like, 'I don't have friends anymore,'" her mother said.

The healing process will be a long road. Her mother said she wants to go to the beach and asked for peace and quiet. Her parents said they are hoping to take her soon. They've set up a GoFundMe account to help cover any therapy she needs.

Who was the gunman?

Ramos is from Uvalde and had previously hinted on social media that an attack could be coming. Ramos “suggested the kids should watch out.”

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday.

The attack began at about 11:30 a.m. when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.