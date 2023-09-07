This Texas teen is proving that hard work doesn't have an age limit

Anthony J. Gonzalez is making quite a name for himself even though he's only 13. He's already finding ways to help his community.

NEW CANEY, Texas — He might only be 13, but Anthony J. Gonzalez is making quite a name for himself.

While his peers are busy doing other things this summer, Anthony started his own business. He's capitalizing on something most of us think about but never do anything about. He saw the opportunity and ran with it.

So, what does he do? For Anthony's summer job, he cleans garbage cans. On top of that, he works for himself.

"People just recognize me," he said. "I'm Anthony J. Gonzalez, known as 'The Garbage Kid.'"

As he rode his bike through his New Caney neighborhood on Sunday, he promoted his business, yelling at everyone he saw: "Text me! I'll clean your trash can!"

His prices? Fair. His dedication? Admirable.

"Obviously, once you walk in the garage and it’s all stinky it’ll stink up your garage," Anthony said. "I thought ... people would clean them. And then when I would do it for $10."

It's more than a fair price for neighbors like Brian Lopez.

"It means a lot at a young age. It’s crazy to see a kid that’s actually doing this," Lopez said.

That's why, with the help of his parents, the Astros-loving 8th-grader is using his platform to ask for donations.

"Not a lot of kids have that, so I’m trying to give back to the community," he said.

He wants to teach other people his age about the value of hard work.

He wants to prove that one person's trash is another person's treasure.

