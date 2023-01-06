North Carolina high school student apologizes for prank where seniors poured cement into toilets

18-year-old Alex Solari says he, 'led the pack' and apologizes for pranks which involved pouring cement into toilets.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A student involved in the destructive senior pranks at Walter M. Williams High School admits to 'leading the pack' and issues an apology towards the school, his classmates, his family, and the Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS).

Alex Solari, 18, is a senior at Williams High School in Burlington.

He says he 'led the pack' during the senior pranks and apologized for his actions which involved pouring cement into toilets.

"I'd like to issue an apology to Williams High School and to my family and friends who are all affected by this. I am working right now to make it right." Solari said.

He said got a summer job to help cover damage expenses.

The ABSS school board released a statement Thursday morning stating that more than 80 students from the district will not be allowed to participate in upcoming graduation ceremonies and graduating seniors are suspended from campus for the remainder of the academic year and will not participate in graduation ceremonies.

Other students who are not graduating seniors will be suspended for the remainder of this school year and will be recommended for additional consequences under the Code of Conduct.

"I think that a lot of other kids who happen to be at Williams or other schools are now no longer able to walk at graduation just simply by being there and not doing something as extreme as us," Solari added. "I think that it's not fair to those students almost being punished for something that we did."

Solari said if there was one thing that he could ask of the school board, it would be for them to reconsider their decision of not allowing students to participate in their graduation ceremonies.

"There wasn't a lot of thinking in this obviously," Solari added. "There was definitely a lot of regret."

Solari said the police were not looking for him, he turned himself in the next day after the prank because he thought it was the right thing to do.

"What we did is completely unacceptable. It was a prank, and it definitely went overboard," Solari said. "I am deeply apologetic to everyone involved."

