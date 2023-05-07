Quanell X shares new allegations on where Rudy Farias was for the past 8 years; HPD releases statement

Quanell X claims to have spoken to Rudy Farias while he was being interviewed by investigators.

HOUSTON — Houston community activist Quanell X spoke to the media Wednesday and shared some new allegations about Rudy Farias, the man found alive after he was reportedly missing for eight years.

Quanell X said he met Farias on Wednesday after his mom asked him to come to a hotel in Humble where she and her son were meeting with investigators. At some point, the mom and Farias were separated and that's when Farias allegedly told Quanell X and an investigator that he has been living with his mother this entire time.

Quanell X also said Farias told him and the investigator that his mom has been drugging and sexually abusing him.

Farias was reported missing in March 2015. At the time, he was 17 years old and authorities reported he went missing while walking his two dogs on Valley Lake Drive in northeast Houston. The two dogs were later found, but Rudy was gone.

Quanell said Farias told him that he actually didn't go missing, but instead, he ran away and came back home two days later. Quanell X said Farias' mother then convinced him not to go to the police when he came back home.

"The things he told me, I broke down in tears," Quanell X said. "She was giving him drugs. She was punishing him by locking him in a room over and over. She convinced him that law enforcement wanted to put him in jail, that law enforcement was looking for him because he ran away and that because he ran away, he was going to go to prison."

Family members of Farias were at the hotel where Quanell spoke to the media and said they were hurt about what they'd heard.

"She hide from her family. That was wrong and awful," one family member said. "Now what she did to him, that girl need to go to jail."

Quanell X said the reason Farias was found last week was because he stole his mother's car to get away from her. Quanell X said he ended up crashing the car and was later found outside of a church at the intersection of 76th and Avenue K in southeast Houston by a good Samaritan.

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz said she saw Farias and his mom leave together after speaking with investigators at the hotel.

Houston police released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon after they interviewed Farias. They acknowledged the allegations that came out on Wednesday, but were not going to speak about the case until Thursday. They said they're not in a position to discuss specifics of the interview or if the information that came out on Wednesday is accurate. We should learn more from Houston police on Thursday.