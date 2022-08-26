Community rallies behind teen in ICU after cheer practice accident

Haylee Alexander, 15, suffered a traumatic brain injury at competitive cheer practice in Plano earlier this week.

PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week.

Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night.

Alexander's family told WFAA the teen suffered a traumatic brain injury.

On Friday night--friends, family, and the cheer community in North Texas held a prayer vigil outside Alexander's hospital room.

Many were wearing Alexander's favorite colors: pink and turquoise.

The family has embraced the hashtag #HayleeStrong and encourages anyone supporting their daughter's recovery to use it.

In just a few days, more than $25,000 has been raised for the family through T-shirt sales that read #HayleeStrong on the front.

The proceeds will go to helping the family pay for medical expenses.

Mallory Roberts came to the vigil with her daughter Reagan.

The Roberts family lives a few houses down from Haylee and her family.

Roberts is close friends with Alexander's mother--while Reagan is close with Haylee herself.

"I take her to school every morning," Reagan Roberts said. "We're really close, and she's always there for you no matter what. This is all really shocking, and I almost don't believe it."

The two described Alexander as a 'cheerlebrity'--saying the teen achieved 2021 World Champion and Grand National Champion of Worlds with Cheer Athletics.

"This is every parent's nightmare," Mallory Roberts said. "To receive a phone call that your child has been hurt in a sport they're so passionate about -- it's difficult. This has been really difficult for us, and I know for her family as well."

"If you're in a room and it's dark -- she walks in, and it just lights up. She's so full of life," Roberts continued.

For much of the Prosper cheer community, Alexander's injury feels like Deja Vu.

In September last year, Makayla Noble became paralyzed in a tumbling accident.

She's overcome so many obstacles, though, and has regained function in her upper body.

Noble made sure to be at the vigil Friday night.

Family friend Tatum Curry said that it's emotional gathering outside of Alexander's hospital room. The teen's 16th birthday is coming up too.

But--she added that it's the right thing to do as her family faces a tough road ahead.

"Being so close to her tonight--and to her parents is the right thing to do," Curry said.