President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House says

The confirmation comes as the president's approval rating hits a new low.

TAMPA, Fla. — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024 in response to a question Monday from a reporter.

The latest talk about the president's political future comes as Biden's approval rating sits at a new low of 36% according to a recent Quinnipiac University national poll. He first said in March that it was his "expectation" he would run for office again.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post reported Biden, along with members of his inner circle are reassuring allies that he plans to run again. The Post adds that the Democratic community has “become increasingly anxious” due to issues such as inflation, the pandemic and more.

The president, who turned 79 over the weekend, would be 82 at the start of another term.

When it comes to the vice president, CNN says the White House has not indicated whether Biden would endorse Vice President Kamala Harris if he chooses not to run.

For 2024 Republican contenders, a familiar name could be coming back.

Politico reports former President Donald Trump is running a sort of shadow campaign — a campaign of sorts without an official announcement — and recently polled Trump-Biden matchups in states he lost in 2020. Those include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.