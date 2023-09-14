Student injured during corporal punishment leads to arrest of Texas high school principal

The affidavit says the student's mother said her child was in trouble at school and the elected consequence was corporal punishment and the mother consented.

OVERTON, Texas — Overton High School Principal Jeffery D. Hogg struck a student three times on the butt with wooden paddle, causing bruising that was visible for at least 48 hours after administering the corporal punishment, arrest documents show.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Hogg administered corporal punishment to a student, which injured the child. He was then charged with Class A assault.

Hogg was charged with assault causing bodily injury on Wednesday, according to Rusk County Jail records. His bond was set at $2,000 bond and he has since been released.

This has left Overton residents like recent high school graduate Sage Horne confused.

"This is the last thing that I would have ever seen happen to him," Horne said. "Being on the news for whatever the charge was, I did not see this coming. I don't think that it's right."

An arrest affidavit shows the student's mother made a report to the sheriff's office on Aug. 15 that her child had gotten into trouble at school and the elected consequence was corporal punishment, which was paddling, and the mother consented.

Horne said at the beginning of each school year students and parents are given a consent form on whether or not they want to opt-in or opt-out of corporal punishment.

"Every student is to have their parents sign that paper," Horne said.

The mother said on Aug. 14 that she and her child went into Hogg's office on Aug. 14 for him to administer the paddling. The student said Hogg hit her bottom the first time and it hurt so she walked around to get ready for the second swat, the affidavit read.

According to the document, the second hit was harder than the first and "she had never hurt like that before." The student told Hogg and her mother that she didn't want to receive the third paddle.

The student said that both her mother and Hogg said "she was almost through" and Hogg said "it would be a shame to have to got to ISS when she only had one lick left. So she then agreed to the final swat, the affidavit read.

According to the affidavit, pictures taken 32 to 34 hours later showed substantial bruising, swelling and heat to tissue of the areas where she was paddled in, a nurse with the child advocacy center said. Another photo showed the bruising was still present about 48 hours after the paddling.

A forensic pediatrician said injuries that last more than 24 hours is considered physical child abuse, the document stated.

Horne said she doesn't believe Hogg was harsh on the punishment because of his kind-hearted relationship with students like her.

"He loves the students," Horne said. "On the announcements he'll be like, 'I love each and every one of you. Y'all have a great day.' He's just an all around great person."

Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun said Hogg is still the principal at the high school. He said he cannot comment further regarding the charge.

In a Facebook on Aug, 15, Overton ISD reiterated its policy regarding corporal punishment saying the student handbook and code of conduct saying that parents have a choice in whether or not corporal punishment is one of the consequences for their student.

The district described one student who was assigned to ISS. On the morning of when they were supposed to serve in ISS, the parent and student arrived and asked to speak with the principal.

According to OISD, they expressed a preference for corporal punishment (three swats), which happened while the parent remained present as a witness to the discipline, and the principal asked another female teacher to serve as a witness as well.

"After each swat, the student had a choice of whether to continue. The student did consider discontinuing and serving ISS instead, but twice, the parent encouraged the student to just keep going and 'get it over with,'" the post read. "The principal remained empathetic and calm throughout, checking with the student before proceeding. At no time, did the parent or witnessing teacher express any concern that the swats were too harsh or overly aggressive."



The statement read there was never an intent to harm students, and any consequence is in "an effort to help students learn, grow and make positive choices.