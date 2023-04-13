Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell missing in Florida

Bell was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, according to police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell was reported missing and endangered Thursday morning in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

The 36-year-old Bell, whose first name is Jared, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, the Daytona Police wrote in a statement. His last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School.

People are asked if they have any information about Bell's whereabouts, they should contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

The former Nickelodeon actor, a star on the hit TV series "Drake and Josh," pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.