'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy

22-month-old Nicolas Resendiz died when a concrete mixer flew off an overpass and landed on his family's SUV.

HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV.

He leaves behind his twin sister Melanie, who was in a car seat next to him, along with his mother Jennifer and the rest of the family.

We asked Jennifer what she'll tell Melanie about her brother.

"That he loves her and that he will always be with us,” she told us.

The young mother was still too emotional to talk a lot about what happened as her siblings try and provide as much comfort as they can.

“I guess we’re all just sad that he got taken away so early and that his sister won’t be able to see him no more or have a play buddy,” said the twins' aunt Esmerelda Resendiz.

"You know, it’s been three days, four days since then," said Uncle Daniel Resendiz. "It still feels like I’m going to wake up from this bad dream.”

The twins would have had a joint baptism this coming Saturday. In fact, the family told us they were on the way to look at party supplies when the crash occurred.

Now they’re raising money via a GoFundMe page to help pay for Nicolas’s funeral.

"We’re trying to give him the best funeral that we can give him." said Daniel Resendiz.

They hope to honor who they describe as happy, energetic kid who had so much life ahead of him.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation and that findings will be presented to a grand jury for review.

The 36 year-old woman behind the wheel of the concrete truck suffered only minor injuries.