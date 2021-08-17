Ohio veterans who served in Afghanistan react to withdrawal

President Biden said he is trying to get Americans and others out of the country as quickly as possible and that the Taliban agreed to provide safe passage.

The United States is continuing to process visas for Afghans and their families who aided U.S. troops.

Roughly 100 U.S. embassy staffers remain at the airport and they will be the last ones out.

The U.S. isn't the only one pulling out of Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, a second German aircraft lifted 125 people from the region including German citizens, Afghans and nationals of other countries.

Meanwhile, Ohio veterans who served in Afghanistan are speaking out about the decision to leave the region after 20 years of fighting.

Brian Borkowski is an Army Veteran who spent 11 months in Afghanistan and also served in Iraq.

Sam Surowitz served in Afghanistan for eight months in 2010.

We asked each of them about their thoughts on the decision for the U.S. to withdraw from Afghanistan.

“I don't disagree with the overall concept of leaving. I disagree very strongly with how we left and how it was done. I feel like there was gross negligence on how it was done. Here is the exact day, here's when we are going to leave,” Borkowski said.

“I think everyone can agree that a better ending would have been democracy, freedom, liberties, equality for women and our service members and their families who stood behind them did their job,” Surowitz said.

According to CBS News, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, declined Tuesday to say whether U.S. troops would remain in Afghanistan after Aug. 31 if Americans and Afghan allies are still in the country.

"I'm not going to comment on hypotheticals," he told reporters at the White House press briefing. "What I'm going to do is stay focused on the task at hand, which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible."