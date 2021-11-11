Honor Flight Columbus gives central Ohio veterans trip of a lifetime

The nonprofit organization also helps celebrate and affirm veterans' service and homecoming.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Honor Flight Columbus has a mission to honor America's senior veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. to visit the nation's memorials and help them share their stories. The nonprofit organization also helps celebrate and affirm Veterans' service and homecoming.

10TV's Karina Nova went to the nation’s capital on November 4 with Honor Flight Columbus.

Two American Airlines airplanes took missions 111 and 112, which included 220 local veterans and volunteers, also known as guardians.

During the one-day trip, the group visited the Marine Corps Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, The Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial.

Veterans from every branch of the military shared their stories about serving our country. That includes Don French from North Columbus.

"This is lovely. My wife put it in for me, it's been a beautiful day," French said about the trip.

French served in Vietnam for one year. He said the Honor Flight gave them the recognition they didn't get when they returned from the war.

"When we came home, it was that deal about baby killers and what we did. We didn't intentionally hurt anybody. They didn't get a good welcome home, it was a sign of the times," he said.

On the trip, French got to visit Arlington National Cemetery, where his son, Donald Eugene French Junior, is buried. Donald French Junior served in Iraq while in the Army.

Also on the trip, a Circleville couple shared their military love story.

"I was thunderstruck the first time I saw her. She was so cute and vivacious and I thought I could marry her. And I was lucky enough that we did," Robert Johnson said.

Robert is talking about his wife of 66 years, Marylin "Cookie" Johnson.

The two met while station in Georgia while both serving for the U.S. Air Force. Their love story grew into a big family of five kids, 12 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.

They thanked the military for bringing them together.

While on the Honor Flight trip, the Johnsons received a special honor. They thanked the volunteers who put the entire trip together and are grateful for being able to go at 91 years old.