He lost his mother and 2 sisters in a house fire. Now, the community is rallying behind him

An unimaginable tragedy has led to a community doing what it does best: providing support.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — He's only 14, but Kanon has already endured a lifetime of hurt.

His mother, 37-year-old Emily Heater, and two sisters, Braylee, 10, and Annie, 7, died last week in a house fire in Trinity County. Kanon was the only survivor.

Kanon was left with the clothes on his back, but he's getting support from the community and his mother's friends are helping, too.

"It took a couple days for us to all realize it wasn't a dream. And that it really did happen," Rebecca Michalsky said. “I think all of us fell on the floor. Literally.”

Michalsky is one of five best friends who went to high school and grew up with Emily Heater in Deer Park. Even after school, they kept in touch.

“Emily moved to Galveston and then eventually into Onalaska, but we all remained close,” Michalsky said.

Michalsky said the Heater family was filled with love and the mother had a special relationship with her children.

“They loved hugs. They loved kisses. They were just ... they were precious,” Michalsky said. “One of Emily's quotes that resonates with us was: 'Always tell your loved ones how important they are.'"

Kanon held a very special role in the family. His father, David Shively, died in January after a long battle with brain cancer.

“Her only boy and they were very, very close. And he was such a good brother to his sisters,” Michalsky said.

She and her friends are still mourning the loss, but know they have to stand strong to help Kanon move forward. They're asking for the community to step up and help.

“He lost everything. He left there with his pajamas on his back. He does not have anything,” Michalsky said. “She would have wanted this and that's what keeps a smile on our face and keeps us going -- is knowing that we're taking care of her boy.”