Bull named Howdy Doody rides shotgun in Nebraska car

Police were dispatched for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through town.

NORFOLK, Neb. — A car with a full-sized bull was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday.

Norfork police were dispatched around 10 a.m. for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through the town, about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, police records showed.

Police assumed the cow would be a small calf, but a large bull was riding shotgun in the car near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street.

Officers pulled over a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria that was carrying a full-sized bull. The driver told police that the bull's name is Howdy Doody. The car's roof on the passenger side had been removed so the animal could fit.