Bull named Howdy Doody rides shotgun in Nebraska car

NORFOLK, Neb. — A car with a full-sized bull was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday.
Norfork police were dispatched around 10 a.m. for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through the town, about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, police records showed.
Police assumed the cow would be a small calf, but a large bull was riding shotgun in the car near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street.
Officers pulled over a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria that was carrying a full-sized bull. The driver told police that the bull's name is Howdy Doody. The car's roof on the passenger side had been removed so the animal could fit.
Norfolk police said its officer addressed some traffic violations with the vehicle and the driver was issued a warning and asked to drive back home safely.