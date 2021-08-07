Barbie dolls honoring medical worker heroes of COVID released

Two of the dolls recognize American frontline workers - one modeled for emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan and another modeled for Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz.

ATLANTA — Six Barbie dolls modeled after real-life medical workers have been released, in a nod to the heroes of the COVID pandemic.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, made the announcement this week that it would donate $5 for each of the dolls sold at Target to the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Two of the dolls recognize American frontline workers - one modeled for emergency room nurse Amy O'Sullivan and another modeled for Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz.

According to Mattel, O'Sullivan "treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, became ill and was intubated, then a few weeks later returned to work to continue taking care of others."

Dr. Cruz, of Las Vegas, "joined forces with other Asian-American physicians to fight racial bias and discrimination."

The other women recognized with Barbies include Canadian Dr. Stacy Oriuwa, an advocate against systemic racism in healthcare; British professor vaccinology Sarah Gilbert, who led the development of the University of Oxford vaccine in the U.K.; Brazilian Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, who is credited with leading the genome sequencing of a COVID variant first found in Brazil; and Australian Dr. Kirby White, who helped develop a PPE gown that cold be washed and reused, greatly aiding the COVID response effort in that country.