Airline ground crew member killed by engine of a jet at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio International Airport officials are investigating after the death of an airline ground crew member.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the incident at around 10:25 p.m. Friday night.

The NTSB said Saturday the worker went into the engine of a Delta Airlines jet.

"Delta Flight 1111 was taxying to the gate, with one engine on at that time, and a worker was ingested into that engine at 10:25 p.m," the NTSB said in a statement. "The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information gathering process at this point."

The flight had just arrived from Los Angeles at the time.

KENS 5 has learned the worker was employed by a company that Delta Airlines contracts with to support ground handling operations. The airline said Saturday morning it was full supporting ongoing investigations. The company released the following statement.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Also on Saturday, San Antonio airport officials released the following statement:

"An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available."

On Saturday afternoon Unifi Aviation released the following statement:

"Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time.

From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."

